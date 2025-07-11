New Analyst Forecast: $TMO Given 'Sector Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TMO. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Outperform' for $TMO.

$TMO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

$TMO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMO recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $TMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $571.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $590.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $460.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $480.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $450.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Toung from Argus Research set a target price of $470.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Catherine Schulte from Baird set a target price of $573.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a target price of $570.0 on 04/24/2025

$TMO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TMO Insider Trading Activity

$TMO insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924 .

. FREDERICK M. LOWERY (Executive Vice President) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $9,732,122

MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $9,326,854 .

. MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 3,775 shares for an estimated $2,010,537

GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $469,100 .

. NELSON CHAI sold 16 shares for an estimated $8,449

$TMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,099 institutional investors add shares of $TMO stock to their portfolio, and 1,165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

