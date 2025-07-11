New Analyst Forecast: $TMO Given 'Sector Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TMO. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Outperform' for $TMO.
$TMO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025
- Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TMO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMO forecast page.
$TMO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMO recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $TMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $571.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $590.0 on 07/11/2025
- Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $460.0 on 07/09/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $480.0 on 07/08/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $450.0 on 06/24/2025
- David Toung from Argus Research set a target price of $470.0 on 04/29/2025
- Catherine Schulte from Baird set a target price of $573.0 on 04/24/2025
- Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a target price of $570.0 on 04/24/2025
$TMO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/16, 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 02/25.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TMO Insider Trading Activity
$TMO insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924.
- FREDERICK M. LOWERY (Executive Vice President) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $9,732,122
- MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $9,326,854.
- MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 3,775 shares for an estimated $2,010,537
- GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $469,100.
- NELSON CHAI sold 16 shares for an estimated $8,449
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,099 institutional investors add shares of $TMO stock to their portfolio, and 1,165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,694,832 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $843,348,403
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,631,280 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $811,724,928
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,611,792 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $802,027,699
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,219,546 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $606,846,089
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,141,155 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $567,838,728
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 761,234 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $378,790,038
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 588,497 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $292,836,107
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.