New Analyst Forecast: $TKR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TKR. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $TKR.
$TKR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TKR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024
$TKR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TKR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $70.0 on 04/01/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI set a target price of $91.0 on 11/13/2024
- Michael Shilsky from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $99.0 on 11/06/2024
- Steve Barger from KeyBanc set a target price of $90.0 on 11/06/2024
$TKR Insider Trading Activity
$TKR insiders have traded $TKR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD G KYLE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 88,144 shares for an estimated $6,808,766.
- PHILIP D. FRACASSA (EVP & CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $407,500
$TKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $TKR stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,176,277 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,950,889
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 711,979 shares (+418.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,813,941
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 428,545 shares (+1421.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,585,256
- PROVIDENT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 356,042 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,410,717
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 320,354 shares (+11.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,863,664
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 272,879 shares (+140.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,475,374
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 243,860 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,404,288
