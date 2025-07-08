New Analyst Forecast: $THFF Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $THFF. First Financial gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $THFF.

$THFF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THFF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THFF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Martin from First Financial set a target price of $58.0 on 02/24/2025

$THFF Insider Trading Activity

$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ALLEN FRANKLIN (CHIEF LENDING OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $57,783 and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $56,881 .

and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated . JAMES O MCDONALD has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $101,450 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM CURTIS BRIGHTON has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $97,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM RANDOLPH KRIEBLE has made 3 purchases buying 440 shares for an estimated $21,160 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK JASON SR BLADE purchased 202 shares for an estimated $9,916

SUSAN M JENSEN has made 5 purchases buying 196 shares for an estimated $9,862 and 0 sales.

$THFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

