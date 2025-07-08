New Analyst Forecast: $THFF Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $THFF. First Financial gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $THFF.
$THFF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THFF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THFF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Martin from First Financial set a target price of $58.0 on 02/24/2025
$THFF Insider Trading Activity
$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ALLEN FRANKLIN (CHIEF LENDING OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $57,783 and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $56,881.
- JAMES O MCDONALD has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $101,450 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM CURTIS BRIGHTON has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $97,988 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM RANDOLPH KRIEBLE has made 3 purchases buying 440 shares for an estimated $21,160 and 0 sales.
- MARK JASON SR BLADE purchased 202 shares for an estimated $9,916
- SUSAN M JENSEN has made 5 purchases buying 196 shares for an estimated $9,862 and 0 sales.
$THFF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 286,409 shares (+304.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,028,312
- FIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ removed 168,313 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,243,970
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 102,549 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,022,850
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 57,690 shares (+82.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,825,656
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 55,739 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,730,096
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 42,148 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,064,409
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 41,601 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,037,616
