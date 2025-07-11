New Analyst Forecast: $THC Given $194.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $THC. Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a price target of 194.0 for THC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $THC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $THC forecast page.

$THC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THC recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $THC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $189.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $194.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $210.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $195.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Kevin Fischbeck from B of A Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $190.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Jamie Perse from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $154.0 on 05/05/2025

$THC Insider Trading Activity

$THC insiders have traded $THC stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES L BIERMAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,249,258 .

. PAOLA M ARBOUR (EVP, Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,199 shares for an estimated $2,373,726 .

. J ROBERT KERREY has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 15,748 shares for an estimated $2,138,986 .

. THOMAS W ARNST (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC) sold 9,786 shares for an estimated $1,624,476

RICHARD W FISHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,913 shares for an estimated $654,682 .

. CECIL D HANEY sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $310,650

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$THC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 285 institutional investors add shares of $THC stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.