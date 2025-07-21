New Analyst Forecast: $TFC Given $48.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFC. Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 48.0 for TFC.
$TFC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFC recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $48.0 on 07/21/2025
- Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025
- Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $55.0 on 06/26/2025
- David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $47.0 on 04/21/2025
- Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $46.0 on 04/21/2025
- Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $47.0 on 04/21/2025
- Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler set a target price of $41.0 on 04/21/2025
$TFC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TFC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.
$TFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 704 institutional investors add shares of $TFC stock to their portfolio, and 717 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 14,036,745 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $577,612,056
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 12,168,837 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $500,747,642
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 6,012,817 shares (+922.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $247,427,419
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,894,817 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $201,421,719
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 3,291,338 shares (+146.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,438,558
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,188,999 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,227,308
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,863,522 shares (-78.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,833,930
