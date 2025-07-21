New Analyst Forecast: $TFC Given $48.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFC. Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 48.0 for TFC.

$TFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFC recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $48.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $55.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $47.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $46.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $47.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler set a target price of $41.0 on 04/21/2025

$TFC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TFC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 704 institutional investors add shares of $TFC stock to their portfolio, and 717 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

