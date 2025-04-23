New Analyst Forecast: $TFC Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFC. An analyst from Argus Research set a price target of 43.0 for TFC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TFC forecast page.

$TFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $43.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $52.0 on 03/05/2025

$TFC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TFC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.

$TFC Insider Trading Activity

$TFC insiders have traded $TFC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H JR ROGERS (Chairman & CEO) purchased 34,180 shares for an estimated $1,659,780

K. DAVID JR. BOYER sold 4,966 shares for an estimated $229,444

$TFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 672 institutional investors add shares of $TFC stock to their portfolio, and 686 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.