New Analyst Forecast: $TFC Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFC. An analyst from Argus Research set a price target of 43.0 for TFC.
$TFC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $43.0 on 04/21/2025
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $52.0 on 03/05/2025
$TFC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TFC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.
$TFC Insider Trading Activity
$TFC insiders have traded $TFC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM H JR ROGERS (Chairman & CEO) purchased 34,180 shares for an estimated $1,659,780
- K. DAVID JR. BOYER sold 4,966 shares for an estimated $229,444
$TFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 672 institutional investors add shares of $TFC stock to their portfolio, and 686 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX removed 25,693,714 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,114,593,313
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 18,712,246 shares (+26.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $811,737,231
- FMR LLC added 5,457,053 shares (+109.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,726,959
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 5,043,851 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,802,256
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,948,854 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,681,286
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,894,667 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,950,654
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,719,739 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,362,277
