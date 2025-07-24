New Analyst Forecast: $TEL Given $210.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TEL. Luke Junk from Baird set a price target of 210.0 for TEL.

$TEL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TEL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $188.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $210.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $186.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Chris Snyder from UBS set a target price of $201.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $200.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $190.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 William Stein from Truist Securities set a target price of $156.0 on 04/24/2025

$TEL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TEL stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/22, 01/23 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/17, 04/09.

on 05/22, 01/23 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/17, 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/25.

$TEL Insider Trading Activity

$TEL insiders have traded $TEL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEATH A MITTS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 91,150 shares for an estimated $14,289,511 .

. JOHN S JENKINS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,400 shares for an estimated $7,803,726 .

. SHADRAK W KROEGER (Pres., Industrial Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $7,644,913 .

. AARON KYLE STUCKI (Pres. Transportation Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,100 shares for an estimated $3,027,000 .

. MALAVIKA SAGAR (SVP, Chief Human Resources Off) sold 3,125 shares for an estimated $500,000

LAURA WRIGHT sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $154,660

$TEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $TEL stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

