New Analyst Forecast: $TECH Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TECH. An analyst from Evercore ISI set a price target of 75.0 for TECH.

$TECH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TECH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TECH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Catherine Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $84.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Paul Knight from KeyBanc set a target price of $80.0 on 10/30/2024

$TECH Insider Trading Activity

$TECH insiders have traded $TECH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TECH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIM KELDERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,392 shares for an estimated $1,035,013 .

. AMY E. HERR sold 1,860 shares for an estimated $122,690

$TECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of $TECH stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

