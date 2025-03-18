New Analyst Forecast: $TECH Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TECH. An analyst from Evercore ISI set a price target of 75.0 for TECH.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TECH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TECH forecast page.
$TECH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TECH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TECH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025
- Catherine Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $84.0 on 10/31/2024
- Paul Knight from KeyBanc set a target price of $80.0 on 10/30/2024
$TECH Insider Trading Activity
$TECH insiders have traded $TECH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TECH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIM KELDERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,392 shares for an estimated $1,035,013.
- AMY E. HERR sold 1,860 shares for an estimated $122,690
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TECH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of $TECH stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,229,954 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,593,586
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,122,527 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,855,619
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 616,150 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,381,284
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 553,590 shares (+46.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,875,087
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 495,404 shares (+26.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,683,950
- UBS GROUP AG added 451,459 shares (+163.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,518,591
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 428,331 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,852,681
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.