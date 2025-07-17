New Analyst Forecast: $TDY Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TDY. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $TDY.

$TDY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025

$TDY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TDY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TDY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $580.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $580.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $626.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Joe Giordano from TD Securities set a target price of $550.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $550.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $600.0 on 03/17/2025

$TDY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TDY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $50,000 on 02/22.

$TDY Insider Trading Activity

$TDY insiders have traded $TDY stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MEHRABIAN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 37,305 shares for an estimated $19,142,729 .

. MELANIE SUSAN CIBIK (EVP, GenCounsel, CCO & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,808 shares for an estimated $5,527,348 .

. GEORGE C III BOBB (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,308 shares for an estimated $3,203,013 .

. CYNTHIA Y BELAK (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,745 shares for an estimated $2,920,408 .

. STEPHEN FINIS BLACKWOOD (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,046 shares for an estimated $2,591,706 .

. JASON VANWEES (Vice Chairman) sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $1,924,204

MICHAEL T SMITH sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $1,072,050

$TDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 334 institutional investors add shares of $TDY stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

