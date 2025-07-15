New Analyst Forecast: $TAP Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TAP. Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a price target of 51.0 for TAP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TAP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TAP forecast page.

$TAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TAP recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $51.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $53.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Trevor Stirling from Bernstein set a target price of $55.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $58.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $53.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Gerald Pascarelli from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 05/12/2025

$TAP Insider Trading Activity

$TAP insiders have traded $TAP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEOFFREY E. MOLSON sold 1,333 shares for an estimated $75,035

JAMES A JR WINNEFELD purchased 200 shares for an estimated $10,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 375 institutional investors add shares of $TAP stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.