New Analyst Forecast: $TAP Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TAP. Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a price target of 51.0 for TAP.
$TAP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TAP recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $51.0 on 07/15/2025
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $53.0 on 07/15/2025
- Trevor Stirling from Bernstein set a target price of $55.0 on 07/09/2025
- Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 06/27/2025
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $58.0 on 06/25/2025
- Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $53.0 on 06/23/2025
- Gerald Pascarelli from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 05/12/2025
$TAP Insider Trading Activity
$TAP insiders have traded $TAP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEOFFREY E. MOLSON sold 1,333 shares for an estimated $75,035
- JAMES A JR WINNEFELD purchased 200 shares for an estimated $10,800
$TAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 375 institutional investors add shares of $TAP stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,444,557 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270,540,184
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,600,748 shares (+414.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,437,530
- KBC GROUP NV added 902,296 shares (+269.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,922,757
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP removed 857,875 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,218,851
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 836,618 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,924,937
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 754,379 shares (+249.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,919,049
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 750,388 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,676,117
