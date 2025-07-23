New Analyst Forecast: $SYF Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYF. Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a price target of 78.0 for SYF.
$SYF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYF recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SYF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 07/23/2025
- Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 07/23/2025
- Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 07/23/2025
- David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $77.0 on 07/17/2025
- Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $80.0 on 07/11/2025
- Jeff Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 07/10/2025
- Alex Scott from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $78.0 on 07/02/2025
$SYF Insider Trading Activity
$SYF insiders have traded $SYF stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN D DOUBLES (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 148,747 shares for an estimated $8,938,695.
- CAROL JUEL (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 91,413 shares for an estimated $5,410,416.
- BART SCHALLER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 75,111 shares for an estimated $4,445,082.
- BRIAN J. SR. WENZEL (See remarks) sold 62,702 shares for an estimated $3,762,747
- ALBERTO CASELLAS (See remarks) sold 58,026 shares for an estimated $3,482,140
- CURTIS HOWSE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,423 shares for an estimated $2,782,620.
- JONATHAN S MOTHNER (See remarks) sold 40,639 shares for an estimated $2,441,184
- DARRELL OWENS (See remarks) sold 11,075 shares for an estimated $664,610
- JEFFREY G NAYLOR sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $650,000
- COURTNEY GENTLEMAN (See remarks) sold 10,010 shares for an estimated $600,700
$SYF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 436 institutional investors add shares of $SYF stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 3,695,362 shares (+594.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,632,464
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,124,855 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,429,823
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 2,595,277 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,393,964
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,237,101 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,432,126
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 2,107,839 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,588,996
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,925,217 shares (+755.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,920,987
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,812,347 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,945,650
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.