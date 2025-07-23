New Analyst Forecast: $SYF Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYF. Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a price target of 78.0 for SYF.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SYF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYF forecast page.

$SYF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYF recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SYF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $77.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $80.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Jeff Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Alex Scott from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $78.0 on 07/02/2025

$SYF Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $SYF Data Alerts

$SYF insiders have traded $SYF stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN D DOUBLES (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 148,747 shares for an estimated $8,938,695 .

. CAROL JUEL (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 91,413 shares for an estimated $5,410,416 .

. BART SCHALLER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 75,111 shares for an estimated $4,445,082 .

. BRIAN J. SR. WENZEL (See remarks) sold 62,702 shares for an estimated $3,762,747

ALBERTO CASELLAS (See remarks) sold 58,026 shares for an estimated $3,482,140

CURTIS HOWSE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,423 shares for an estimated $2,782,620 .

. JONATHAN S MOTHNER (See remarks) sold 40,639 shares for an estimated $2,441,184

DARRELL OWENS (See remarks) sold 11,075 shares for an estimated $664,610

JEFFREY G NAYLOR sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $650,000

COURTNEY GENTLEMAN (See remarks) sold 10,010 shares for an estimated $600,700

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 436 institutional investors add shares of $SYF stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.