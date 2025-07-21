New Analyst Forecast: $SWKS Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SWKS. Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a price target of 75.0 for SWKS.

$SWKS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SWKS recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SWKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $75.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $70.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $75.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $52.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Peter Peng from JP Morgan set a target price of $66.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $72.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $72.0 on 02/06/2025

$SWKS Insider Trading Activity

$SWKS insiders have traded $SWKS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP G BRACE (CEO and President) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $661,300

$SWKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of $SWKS stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

