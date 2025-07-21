New Analyst Forecast: $SWKS Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SWKS. Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a price target of 75.0 for SWKS.
$SWKS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SWKS recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SWKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $75.0 on 07/21/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $70.0 on 07/10/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $75.0 on 07/01/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $52.0 on 05/08/2025
- Peter Peng from JP Morgan set a target price of $66.0 on 05/08/2025
- Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $72.0 on 05/08/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $72.0 on 02/06/2025
$SWKS Insider Trading Activity
$SWKS insiders have traded $SWKS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILIP G BRACE (CEO and President) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $661,300
$SWKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of $SWKS stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 3,509,555 shares (-66.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,822,539
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,081,965 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $199,187,397
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,051,298 shares (+18.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $197,205,389
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,132,847 shares (+37.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,845,901
- FMR LLC removed 2,119,024 shares (-84.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,952,521
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,421,647 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,881,045
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 1,400,631 shares (+696.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,522,781
