New Analyst Forecast: $SWK Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SWK. Stanley Black & Decker gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $SWK.
$SWK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SWK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph O'Dea from Stanley Black & Decker set a target price of $70.0 on 07/01/2025
$SWK Insider Trading Activity
$SWK insiders have traded $SWK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JANET LINK (SVP, General Counsel & Sec'y) sold 1,990 shares for an estimated $169,629
$SWK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of $SWK stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 6,048,106 shares (+110.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $464,978,389
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,326,113 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,951,567
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 1,135,391 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,288,860
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 938,140 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,124,203
- CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION LLP added 632,029 shares (+85.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,590,389
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 613,028 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,129,592
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 601,667 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,256,158
