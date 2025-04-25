New Analyst Forecast: $SUUN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SUUN. Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SUUN.
$SUUN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SUUN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
$SUUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $SUUN stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 23,075 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,303
- UBS GROUP AG added 21,251 shares (+366.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,564
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 18,278 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,469
- PARALLEL ADVISORS, LLC added 17,422 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,335
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 10,316 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,147
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 3,142 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,441
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 1,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,050
