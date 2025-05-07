New Analyst Forecast: $STZ Given $215.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STZ. Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a price target of 215.0 for STZ.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STZ forecast page.
$STZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $215.0 on 05/07/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $205.0 on 03/13/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $289.0 on 03/07/2025
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 02/27/2025
$STZ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$STZ Insider Trading Activity
$STZ insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD SANDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602.
- ROBERT SANDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602.
- PARTNERS LLC WILDSTAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602.
- ZACHARY M STERN sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542
- BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP ZMSS sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542
- JAMES A. JR. SABIA (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold 36,086 shares for an estimated $8,768,540
- WILLIAM A NEWLANDS (President & CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,089,522
- WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390
- BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP SER sold 660 shares for an estimated $159,060
- KANEENAT KRISTANN CAREY (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 330 shares for an estimated $78,870
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$STZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 520 institutional investors add shares of $STZ stock to their portfolio, and 793 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 6,044,583 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,335,852,843
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 5,624,324 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,242,975,604
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,821,969 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $402,655,149
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,109,023 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,094,083
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 994,639 shares (+186.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,815,219
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 876,745 shares (+1844.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,760,645
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC added 736,780 shares (+42.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,828,380
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.