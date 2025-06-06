New Analyst Forecast: $STT Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STT. Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 110.0 for STT.

$STT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $STT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $104.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $110.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $85.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $98.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $111.0 on 01/02/2025

$STT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAKE AUCHINCLOSS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/16, 02/18.

$STT Insider Trading Activity

$STT insiders have traded $STT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L SUMME has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,815 shares for an estimated $1,381,500 .

. KATHRYN M HORGAN (Executive Vice President) sold 11,111 shares for an estimated $1,073,433

JOHN PLANSKY (Executive Vice President) sold 11,622 shares for an estimated $1,032,382

SAINT-AIGNAN PATRICK DE sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $802,478

ANN FOGARTY (Executive Vice President) sold 3,705 shares for an estimated $368,536

MOSTAPHA TAHIRI (EVP and COO) sold 3,989 shares for an estimated $360,725

ANTHONY BISEGNA (Executive Vice President) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $310,590

JOERG AMBROSIUS (Executive Vice President) sold 2,880 shares for an estimated $288,201

ELIZABETH SCHAEFER (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $117,936

MICHAEL L RICHARDS (EVP and Senior Advisor) sold 750 shares for an estimated $70,530

$STT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 453 institutional investors add shares of $STT stock to their portfolio, and 496 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

