New Analyst Forecast: $STR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STR. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $STR.
$STR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025
$STR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $32.0 on 07/17/2025
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $22.0 on 07/07/2025
- William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $22.0 on 05/13/2025
- Mike Scialla from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $28.0 on 03/03/2025
$STR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $STR stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 1,339,517 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,616,202
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,021,191 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,291,065
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA added 631,915 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,556,151
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 483,643 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,609,986
- EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 475,726 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,452,675
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 465,653 shares (+508.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,252,525
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 429,556 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,535,277
