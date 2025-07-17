New Analyst Forecast: $STR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STR. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $STR.

$STR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

$STR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $32.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $22.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $22.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $28.0 on 03/03/2025

$STR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $STR stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

