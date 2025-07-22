Stocks
STM

New Analyst Forecast: $STM Given $50.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STM. Tristan Gerra from Baird set a price target of 50.0 for STM.

$STM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Tristan Gerra from Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Sara Russo from Bernstein set a target price of $26.0 on 02/05/2025
  • Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $28.0 on 01/31/2025
$STM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $STM stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

