New Analyst Forecast: $STM Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STM. Tristan Gerra from Baird set a price target of 50.0 for STM.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STM forecast page.
$STM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tristan Gerra from Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 07/22/2025
- Sara Russo from Bernstein set a target price of $26.0 on 02/05/2025
- Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $28.0 on 01/31/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $STM Data Alerts
Sign Up
$STM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $STM stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,375,428 shares (+148.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,124,398
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,325,998 shares (+188.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,038,916
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,809,803 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,703,273
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,134,159 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,866,131
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,920,774 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,180,197
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,801,312 shares (+147.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,556,811
- ANALOG CENTURY MANAGEMENT LP added 1,589,804 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,912,095
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.