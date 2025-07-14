New Analyst Forecast: $STEP Given $81.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STEP. Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a price target of 81.0 for STEP.

$STEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STEP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $STEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $81.0 on 07/14/2025

John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $61.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $63.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $51.0 on 04/14/2025

$STEP Insider Trading Activity

$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 318,836 shares for an estimated $18,874,792 .

. JASON P MENT (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,308 shares for an estimated $3,478,089 .

. SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,415,955 .

. ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 538 shares for an estimated $33,894

$STEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

