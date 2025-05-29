New Analyst Forecast: $STEP Given $62.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STEP. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 62.0 for STEP.

$STEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STEP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $STEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $67.0 on 04/16/2025

$STEP Insider Trading Activity

$STEP insiders have traded $STEP stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT W HART (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,194,057 .

. JASON P MENT (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,308 shares for an estimated $3,478,089 .

. MICHAEL I MCCABE (Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $398,548 .

. ANTHONY KEATHLEY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 538 shares for an estimated $33,894

$STEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $STEP stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

