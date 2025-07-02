New Analyst Forecast: $SSSS Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SSSS. Marvin Fong from BTIG set a price target of 10.0 for SSSS.

$SSSS Insider Trading Activity

$SSSS insiders have traded $SSSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D KLEIN (Chairman, CEO and President) purchased 16,500 shares for an estimated $86,790

RONALD M. LOTT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $59,000

$SSSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SSSS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

