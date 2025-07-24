New Analyst Forecast: $SSNC Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SSNC. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $SSNC.
$SSNC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SSNC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SSNC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SSNC forecast page.
$SSNC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SSNC recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SSNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $88.0 on 07/24/2025
- Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 07/24/2025
- Peter Heckmann from DA Davidson set a target price of $98.0 on 07/14/2025
- Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 04/25/2025
- Alexei Gogolev from JP Morgan set a target price of $86.0 on 04/25/2025
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $96.0 on 02/07/2025
- Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 02/07/2025
$SSNC Insider Trading Activity
$SSNC insiders have traded $SSNC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JASON DOUGLAS WHITE (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 71,000 shares for an estimated $6,316,351.
- MICHAEL JAY ZAMKOW has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 54,400 shares for an estimated $4,495,427.
- JONATHAN E MICHAEL purchased 2,700 shares for an estimated $203,935
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SSNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of $SSNC stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SWEDBANK AB added 1,431,620 shares (+72.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $118,538,136
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,386,170 shares (+62.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,786,780
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,213,072 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,327,904
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,182,885 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,806,384
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,135,562 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,853,493
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,029,528 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,996,473
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 975,704 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,500,555
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
