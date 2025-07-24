New Analyst Forecast: $SSNC Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SSNC. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $SSNC.

$SSNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SSNC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

$SSNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SSNC recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SSNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $88.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Peter Heckmann from DA Davidson set a target price of $98.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Alexei Gogolev from JP Morgan set a target price of $86.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $96.0 on 02/07/2025

on 02/07/2025 Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 02/07/2025

$SSNC Insider Trading Activity

$SSNC insiders have traded $SSNC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON DOUGLAS WHITE (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 71,000 shares for an estimated $6,316,351 .

. MICHAEL JAY ZAMKOW has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 54,400 shares for an estimated $4,495,427 .

. JONATHAN E MICHAEL purchased 2,700 shares for an estimated $203,935

$SSNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of $SSNC stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

