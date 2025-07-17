New Analyst Forecast: $SRPT Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SRPT. Brian Skorney from Baird set a price target of 35.0 for SRPT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SRPT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SRPT forecast page.

$SRPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRPT recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $SRPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $50.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brian Skorney from Baird set a target price of $35.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer set a target price of $45.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Uy Ear from Mizuho set a target price of $40.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $29.0 on 06/17/2025

$SRPT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SRPT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/14.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SRPT Insider Trading Activity

$SRPT insiders have traded $SRPT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAUDE NICAISE sold 2,491 shares for an estimated $248,203

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $SRPT stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.