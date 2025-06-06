New Analyst Forecast: $SPOT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPOT. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $SPOT.

$SPOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPOT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

$SPOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPOT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SPOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $665.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $775.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $650.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $680.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Ed Vyvyan from Redburn Partners set a target price of $545.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $550.0 on 12/18/2024

$SPOT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPOT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPOT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/24, 02/21.

$SPOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 652 institutional investors add shares of $SPOT stock to their portfolio, and 506 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

