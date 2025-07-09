New Analyst Forecast: $SPOT Given $800.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPOT. Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a price target of 800.0 for SPOT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPOT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPOT forecast page.
$SPOT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPOT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $SPOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $730.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $800.0 on 07/09/2025
- Ian Moore from Bernstein set a target price of $840.0 on 07/08/2025
- Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 07/02/2025
- Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $775.0 on 07/02/2025
- Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $895.0 on 06/27/2025
- Jessica Reif Ehrlich from B of A Securities set a target price of $900.0 on 06/26/2025
- Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $840.0 on 06/25/2025
$SPOT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SPOT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPOT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 06/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/24, 02/21.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$SPOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 632 institutional investors add shares of $SPOT stock to their portfolio, and 434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,043,677 shares (+149.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,674,113,660
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 2,318,712 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,275,361,161
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,028,898 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,115,954,766
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 1,355,708 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $745,680,071
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,283,156 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $705,774,294
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,262,614 shares (+42.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $694,475,578
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,197,892 shares (+114.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $658,876,536
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.