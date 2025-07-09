New Analyst Forecast: $SPOT Given $800.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPOT. Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a price target of 800.0 for SPOT.

$SPOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPOT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $SPOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $730.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $800.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Ian Moore from Bernstein set a target price of $840.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $775.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $895.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Jessica Reif Ehrlich from B of A Securities set a target price of $900.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $840.0 on 06/25/2025

$SPOT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPOT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPOT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 06/05.

on 06/05. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/24, 02/21.

$SPOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 632 institutional investors add shares of $SPOT stock to their portfolio, and 434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

