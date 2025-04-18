New Analyst Forecast: $SPHR Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPHR. Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 36.0 for SPHR.

$SPHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SPHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $36.0 on 04/18/2025

on 04/18/2025 Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $64.0 on 11/12/2024

$SPHR Insider Trading Activity

$SPHR insiders have traded $SPHR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,385 shares for an estimated $1,871,748.

$SPHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $SPHR stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

