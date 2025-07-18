New Analyst Forecast: $SPG Given $225.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPG. Destiny Hance from Ladenburg Thalmann set a price target of 225.0 for SPG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPG forecast page.

$SPG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPG recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SPG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Destiny Hance from Ladenburg Thalmann set a target price of $225.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $170.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $163.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Vikram Malhorta from Mizuho set a target price of $169.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $200.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $180.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Simon Yarmak from Stifel set a target price of $180.0 on 05/13/2025

$SPG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VICTORIA SPARTZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 04/03, 02/03 and 0 sales.

on 04/03, 02/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SPG Insider Trading Activity

$SPG insiders have traded $SPG stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REUBEN S LEIBOWITZ has made 2 purchases buying 1,004 shares for an estimated $162,582 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LARRY C GLASSCOCK has made 2 purchases buying 757 shares for an estimated $122,571 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL C. SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 724 shares for an estimated $117,232 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARY M RODKIN has made 2 purchases buying 466 shares for an estimated $75,441 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLYN AEPPEL has made 2 purchases buying 443 shares for an estimated $71,717 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEFAN M SELIG has made 2 purchases buying 413 shares for an estimated $66,855 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALLAN B HUBBARD purchased 395 shares for an estimated $65,096

MARTA R STEWART has made 2 purchases buying 392 shares for an estimated $63,455 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PEGGY FANG ROE has made 2 purchases buying 153 shares for an estimated $24,740 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RANDALL J LEWIS has made 2 purchases buying 101 shares for an estimated $16,319 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NINA P JONES has made 2 purchases buying 60 shares for an estimated $9,678 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 562 institutional investors add shares of $SPG stock to their portfolio, and 495 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.