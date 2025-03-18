New Analyst Forecast: $SOL Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SOL. An analyst from Roth Capital set a price target of 2.0 for SOL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SOL forecast page.

$SOL Insider Trading Activity

$SOL insiders have traded $SOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SHAH (CHAIRMAN) has made 6 purchases buying 126,134 shares for an estimated $246,354 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $SOL stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.