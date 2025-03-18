New Analyst Forecast: $SOL Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SOL. An analyst from Roth Capital set a price target of 2.0 for SOL.
$SOL Insider Trading Activity
$SOL insiders have traded $SOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SHAH (CHAIRMAN) has made 6 purchases buying 126,134 shares for an estimated $246,354 and 0 sales.
$SOL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $SOL stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MONACO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAM added 486,063 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $986,707
- UBS GROUP AG added 213,884 shares (+5976.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,184
- INVESCO LTD. added 165,902 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $336,781
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 150,553 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $305,622
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 127,840 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $259,515
- STATE STREET CORP removed 124,559 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $336,309
- SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 69,374 shares (+0.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,829
