New Analyst Forecast: $SOC Given $37.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SOC. Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a price target of 37.0 for SOC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SOC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SOC forecast page.

$SOC Insider Trading Activity

$SOC insiders have traded $SOC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLOBAL ICAV PILGRIM sold 143,806 shares for an estimated $3,648,358

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $SOC stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.