New Analyst Forecast: $SNX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNX. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SNX.

$SNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025

CFRA issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

$SNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ruplu Bhattacharya from B of A Securities set a target price of $170.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Joseph Cardoso from JP Morgan set a target price of $160.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research set a target price of $156.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $160.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $155.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Shreya Gheewala from CFRA set a target price of $132.0 on 03/28/2025

$SNX Insider Trading Activity

$SNX insiders have traded $SNX stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD T HUME has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 103,310 shares for an estimated $14,142,252 .

. DENNIS POLK (Hyve Solutions Executive) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 32,250 shares for an estimated $4,214,043 .

. PATRICK ZAMMIT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 6,823 shares for an estimated $975,689

MARSHALL WITT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,019 shares for an estimated $382,548 .

. MIRIAM ANNE MURPHY (President, Europe) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $330,000

ALIM DHANJI (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,257 shares for an estimated $179,009

MERLINE SAINTIL sold 117 shares for an estimated $15,556

$SNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $SNX stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

