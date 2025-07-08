New Analyst Forecast: $SNV Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNV. Jared Shaw from Synovus Financial set a price target of 67.0 for SNV.

$SNV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNV recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SNV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jared Shaw from Synovus Financial set a target price of $67.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Manan Gosalia from Synovus Finl set a target price of $59.0 on 03/13/2025

$SNV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE W. GREGORY STEUBE sold up to $50,000 on 02/19.

$SNV Insider Trading Activity

$SNV insiders have traded $SNV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS T DIERDORFF (EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking) has made 1 purchase buying 1,680 shares for an estimated $92,450 and 1 sale selling 1,680 shares for an estimated $92,450.

$SNV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $SNV stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

