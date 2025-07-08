New Analyst Forecast: $SNV Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNV. Jared Shaw from Synovus Financial set a price target of 67.0 for SNV.
$SNV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNV recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SNV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jared Shaw from Synovus Financial set a target price of $67.0 on 07/08/2025
- Manan Gosalia from Synovus Finl set a target price of $59.0 on 03/13/2025
$SNV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SNV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE W. GREGORY STEUBE sold up to $50,000 on 02/19.
$SNV Insider Trading Activity
$SNV insiders have traded $SNV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS T DIERDORFF (EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking) has made 1 purchase buying 1,680 shares for an estimated $92,450 and 1 sale selling 1,680 shares for an estimated $92,450.
$SNV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $SNV stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 3,696,703 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $172,783,898
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,791,973 shares (+168.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,756,818
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,517,241 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,915,844
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 708,001 shares (+56.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,091,966
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 674,564 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,529,121
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 622,959 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,117,103
- FMR LLC added 599,962 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,042,223
