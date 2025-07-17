New Analyst Forecast: $SMG Given $71.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMG. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 71.0 for SMG.

$SMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $71.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $71.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $65.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies set a target price of $69.0 on 04/07/2025

$SMG Insider Trading Activity

$SMG insiders have traded $SMG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES HAGEDORN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 142,733 shares for an estimated $10,213,388 .

. PARTNERSHIP, L.P. HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,326,485 .

. CHRISTOPHER HAGEDORN (EVP & Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,568 shares for an estimated $255,115 .

. BRIAN E SANDOVAL sold 1,513 shares for an estimated $99,645

$SMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $SMG stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

