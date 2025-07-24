New Analyst Forecast: $SMBK Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMBK. Steve Moss from Raymond James set a price target of 44.0 for SMBK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SMBK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMBK forecast page.

$SMBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMBK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SMBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steve Moss from Raymond James set a target price of $44.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $38.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $31.0 on 04/22/2025

$SMBK Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $SMBK Data Alerts

$SMBK insiders have traded $SMBK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WESLEY MILLER WELBORN (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) purchased 1,162 shares for an estimated $40,379

RHETT D. JORDAN (EVP & CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 350 shares for an estimated $12,516

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SMBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $SMBK stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.