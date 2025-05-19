New Analyst Forecast: $SMA Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMA. Wesley Golladay from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 40.0 for SMA.

$SMA Insider Trading Activity

$SMA insiders have traded $SMA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H. MICHAEL SCHWARTZ (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $540,000

MICHAEL O TERJUNG (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $180,000

WAYNE JOHNSON (President and CIO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $90,000

HAROLD PERRY purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $90,000

NICHOLAS LOOK (General Counsel and Secretary) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $30,000

JOSEPH H ROBINSON (Chief Operations Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $15,000

