New Analyst Forecast: $SLS Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLS. Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group set a price target of 7.0 for SLS.

$SLS Insider Trading Activity

$SLS insiders have traded $SLS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHERINE BACH KALIN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $36,000

JANE WASMAN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $33,800

NOSTRAND ROBERT L VAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $14,800

$SLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $SLS stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

