New Analyst Forecast: $SLM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLM. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SLM.

$SLM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

$SLM Insider Trading Activity

$SLM insiders have traded $SLM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S. STRONG has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $1,512,540 .

. KERRI A. PALMER (EVP, Chief Operational Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $797,522

DONNA F VIEIRA (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 13,717 shares for an estimated $446,037

TED MANVITZ purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $289,032

$SLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $SLM stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

