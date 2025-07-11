New Analyst Forecast: $SLI Given $2.75 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLI. Daniel Magder from Raymond James set a price target of 2.75 for SLI.
$SLI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $SLI stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOCH, INC. removed 7,034,609 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,933,953
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 2,818,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,578,917
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 552,404 shares (-83.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $701,553
- CONCENTRIC CAPITAL STRATEGIES, LP removed 515,129 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $654,213
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 357,797 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $454,402
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD added 342,829 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $435,392
- INVESCO LTD. removed 312,389 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $396,734
