New Analyst Forecast: $SLI Given $2.75 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLI. Daniel Magder from Raymond James set a price target of 2.75 for SLI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLI forecast page.

$SLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $SLI stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • KOCH, INC. removed 7,034,609 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,933,953
  • VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 2,818,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,578,917
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 552,404 shares (-83.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $701,553
  • CONCENTRIC CAPITAL STRATEGIES, LP removed 515,129 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $654,213
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 357,797 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $454,402
  • Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD added 342,829 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $435,392
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 312,389 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $396,734

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

