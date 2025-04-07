New Analyst Forecast: $SKE Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SKE. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $SKE.
$SKE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SKE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/04/2025
$SKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $SKE stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP removed 7,720,340 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,321,364
- HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD added 6,784,027 shares (+316.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,156,715
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,610,313 shares (+17863.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,481,929
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,200,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,464,000
- INVESCO LTD. added 766,600 shares (+4414.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,684,752
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 577,760 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,038,067
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 521,630 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,548,613
