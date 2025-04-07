Stocks
SKE

New Analyst Forecast: $SKE Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

April 07, 2025 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SKE. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $SKE.

$SKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SKE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SKE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SKE forecast page.

$SKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $SKE stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP removed 7,720,340 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,321,364
  • HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD added 6,784,027 shares (+316.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,156,715
  • UBS GROUP AG added 3,610,313 shares (+17863.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,481,929
  • 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,200,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,464,000
  • INVESCO LTD. added 766,600 shares (+4414.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,684,752
  • VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 577,760 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,038,067
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 521,630 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,548,613

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.