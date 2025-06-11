Stocks
SJM

New Analyst Forecast: $SJM Given 'Overweight' Rating

June 11, 2025 — 02:28 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SJM. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SJM.

$SJM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SJM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

$SJM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SJM stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SJM Insider Trading Activity

$SJM insiders have traded $SJM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TUCKER H MARSHALL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,022 shares for an estimated $682,296.
  • JILL R PENROSE (Chief People Officer) sold 5,117 shares for an estimated $594,902
  • JEANNETTE L KNUDSEN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $298,485
  • TARANG AMIN purchased 875 shares for an estimated $100,511

$SJM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $SJM stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,548,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,364,042
  • CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,312,375 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,398,323
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,235,308 shares (+68.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,272,820
  • FMR LLC added 716,564 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,848,343
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 639,299 shares (-80.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,699,394
  • NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 611,111 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,361,653
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 604,934 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,630,234

