New Analyst Forecast: $SJM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SJM. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SJM.

$SJM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SJM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SJM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SJM forecast page.

$SJM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SJM stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/10 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/20.

on 02/10 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/20. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SJM Insider Trading Activity

$SJM insiders have traded $SJM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TUCKER H MARSHALL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,022 shares for an estimated $682,296 .

. JILL R PENROSE (Chief People Officer) sold 5,117 shares for an estimated $594,902

JEANNETTE L KNUDSEN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $298,485

TARANG AMIN purchased 875 shares for an estimated $100,511

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SJM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $SJM stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.