New Analyst Forecast: $SIMO Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SIMO. Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a price target of 90.0 for SIMO.

$SIMO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SIMO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SIMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $90.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $90.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Craig Ellis from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $90.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 04/30/2025

$SIMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $SIMO stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

