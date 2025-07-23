Stocks
SIMO

New Analyst Forecast: $SIMO Given $90.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SIMO. Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a price target of 90.0 for SIMO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SIMO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SIMO forecast page.

$SIMO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SIMO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SIMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $90.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $90.0 on 06/17/2025
  • Craig Ellis from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 06/05/2025
  • Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $90.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 04/30/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $SIMO Data Alerts


Sign Up

$SIMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $SIMO stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SIMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.