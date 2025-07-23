New Analyst Forecast: $SIMO Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SIMO. Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a price target of 90.0 for SIMO.
$SIMO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SIMO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SIMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $90.0 on 07/23/2025
- Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $90.0 on 06/17/2025
- Craig Ellis from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 06/05/2025
- Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $90.0 on 05/01/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 04/30/2025
$SIMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $SIMO stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 636,869 shares (+61.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,200,096
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 603,863 shares (+1701.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,531,313
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 594,854 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,075,818
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 455,124 shares (-74.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,011,069
- LMR PARTNERS LLP added 450,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,752,000
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 440,025 shares (-91.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,247,664
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 385,702 shares (-92.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,501,093
