New Analyst Forecast: $SHOP Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHOP. Colin Sebastian from Baird set a price target of 120.0 for SHOP.
$SHOP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOP recently. We have seen 26 analysts offer price targets for $SHOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $135.0 on 07/14/2025
- Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $120.0 on 07/14/2025
- Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $125.0 on 06/16/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $91.0 on 06/11/2025
- Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 06/06/2025
- Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/09/2025
- Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $115.0 on 05/09/2025
$SHOP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SHOP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.
$SHOP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 663 institutional investors add shares of $SHOP stock to their portfolio, and 678 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,646,159 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $825,535,261
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 7,892,382 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $753,564,633
- FMR LLC added 5,507,642 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $525,869,658
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,597,678 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $438,986,295
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,550,721 shares (+128.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $434,502,841
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 4,036,326 shares (+324.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $385,388,406
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 3,898,764 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $372,253,986
