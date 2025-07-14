New Analyst Forecast: $SHOP Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHOP. Colin Sebastian from Baird set a price target of 120.0 for SHOP.

$SHOP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOP recently. We have seen 26 analysts offer price targets for $SHOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $135.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $120.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $125.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $91.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $115.0 on 05/09/2025

$SHOP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHOP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.

$SHOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 663 institutional investors add shares of $SHOP stock to their portfolio, and 678 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

