New Analyst Forecast: $SGMT Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SGMT. Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 28.0 for SGMT.

$SGMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SGMT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SGMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $28.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Debanjana Chatterjee from Jones Trading set a target price of $27.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Ed Arce from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $32.0 on 03/13/2025

$SGMT Insider Trading Activity

$SGMT insiders have traded $SGMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID HAPPEL (President & CEO) sold 65,478 shares for an estimated $598,115

ELIZABETH ROZEK (General Counsel and CCO) sold 10,780 shares for an estimated $98,470

EDUARDO BRUNO MARTINS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,277 shares for an estimated $75,607

$SGMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $SGMT stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

