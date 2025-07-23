Stocks
SFST

New Analyst Forecast: $SFST Given $51.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

July 23, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SFST. Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a price target of 51.0 for SFST.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SFST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SFST forecast page.

$SFST Insider Trading Activity

$SFST insiders have traded $SFST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LEIGHTON M CUBBAGE sold 1,083 shares for an estimated $38,684
  • WILLIAM IV MANER purchased 700 shares for an estimated $25,305
  • ANNE S ELLEFSON sold 500 shares for an estimated $17,506
  • ANNA T LOCKE purchased 360 shares for an estimated $13,323

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SFST stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

