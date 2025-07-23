New Analyst Forecast: $SFST Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SFST. Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a price target of 51.0 for SFST.

$SFST Insider Trading Activity

$SFST insiders have traded $SFST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEIGHTON M CUBBAGE sold 1,083 shares for an estimated $38,684

WILLIAM IV MANER purchased 700 shares for an estimated $25,305

ANNE S ELLEFSON sold 500 shares for an estimated $17,506

ANNA T LOCKE purchased 360 shares for an estimated $13,323

$SFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SFST stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

