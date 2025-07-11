New Analyst Forecast: $SF Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SF. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 125.0 for SF.
$SF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SF recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 07/11/2025
- Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 07/07/2025
- Michael Cho from JP Morgan set a target price of $100.0 on 04/11/2025
- Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $84.0 on 04/09/2025
- Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $120.0 on 04/08/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $105.0 on 04/03/2025
- Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 02/03/2025
$SF Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
$SF Insider Trading Activity
$SF insiders have traded $SF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A PEACOCK sold 12,922 shares for an estimated $1,290,003
$SF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $SF stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,058,875 shares (+717.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,809,557
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,049,665 shares (+314.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,941,422
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 865,159 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,549,887
- FMR LLC added 861,691 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,222,993
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 555,051 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,319,107
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 503,485 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,458,496
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 419,389 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,531,607
