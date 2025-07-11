New Analyst Forecast: $SF Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SF. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 125.0 for SF.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SF forecast page.

$SF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SF recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Michael Cho from JP Morgan set a target price of $100.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $84.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $120.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $105.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 02/03/2025

$SF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$SF Insider Trading Activity

$SF insiders have traded $SF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A PEACOCK sold 12,922 shares for an estimated $1,290,003

$SF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $SF stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

