New Analyst Forecast: $SENS Given $1.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SENS. Joshua Jennings from TD Cowen set a price target of 1.25 for SENS.

$SENS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SENS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SENS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.7.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Jennings from TD Cowen set a target price of $1.25 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Sean Lee from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $1.4 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $2.0 on 04/10/2025

$SENS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $SENS stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

