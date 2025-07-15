Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $SENS Given $1.25 Price Target

July 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SENS. Joshua Jennings from TD Cowen set a price target of 1.25 for SENS.

$SENS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SENS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SENS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.7.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joshua Jennings from TD Cowen set a target price of $1.25 on 07/15/2025
  • Sean Lee from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $1.4 on 07/08/2025
  • Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $2.0 on 04/10/2025

$SENS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $SENS stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 6,118,786 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,014,535
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,119,695 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,702,931
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 3,625,193 shares (-76.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,378,489
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,529,371 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,315,620
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 3,350,539 shares (+243.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,198,288
  • STATE STREET CORP added 3,243,377 shares (+136.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,127,979
  • SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 2,691,916 shares (+446.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,766,166

