New Analyst Forecast: $SENS Given $1.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SENS. Joshua Jennings from TD Cowen set a price target of 1.25 for SENS.
$SENS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SENS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SENS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.7.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Jennings from TD Cowen set a target price of $1.25 on 07/15/2025
- Sean Lee from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $1.4 on 07/08/2025
- Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $2.0 on 04/10/2025
$SENS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $SENS stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 6,118,786 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,014,535
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,119,695 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,702,931
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,625,193 shares (-76.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,378,489
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,529,371 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,315,620
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 3,350,539 shares (+243.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,198,288
- STATE STREET CORP added 3,243,377 shares (+136.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,127,979
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 2,691,916 shares (+446.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,766,166
