New Analyst Forecast: $SEI Given $37.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEI. Bobby Brooks from Northland Securities set a price target of 37.0 for SEI.

$SEI Insider Trading Activity

$SEI insiders have traded $SEI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W HOWARD JR KEENAN sold 975,000 shares for an estimated $23,407,312

ENERGY PARTNERS X, L.P. YORKTOWN sold 975,000 shares for an estimated $23,407,312

RAY N JR WALKER sold 20,511 shares for an estimated $338,431

WILLIAM A ZARTLER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $232,300

JAMES R BURKE sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $133,760

LAURIE H ARGO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $89,720

