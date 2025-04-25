Stocks
SEI

New Analyst Forecast: $SEI Given $37.0 Price Target

April 25, 2025 — 04:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEI. Bobby Brooks from Northland Securities set a price target of 37.0 for SEI.

$SEI Insider Trading Activity

$SEI insiders have traded $SEI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • W HOWARD JR KEENAN sold 975,000 shares for an estimated $23,407,312
  • ENERGY PARTNERS X, L.P. YORKTOWN sold 975,000 shares for an estimated $23,407,312
  • RAY N JR WALKER sold 20,511 shares for an estimated $338,431
  • WILLIAM A ZARTLER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $232,300
  • JAMES R BURKE sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $133,760
  • LAURIE H ARGO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $89,720

