New Analyst Forecast: $SDGR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SDGR. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SDGR.

$SDGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SDGR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

$SDGR Insider Trading Activity

$SDGR insiders have traded $SDGR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SDGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAREN AKINSANYA (President of R&D, Therapeutics) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,723 shares for an estimated $419,570 .

. YVONNE TRAN (EVP, CLO & CPO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,730 shares for an estimated $129,484 .

. GEOFFREY CRAIG PORGES (EVP & CFO) sold 5,491 shares for an estimated $119,484

JENNY HERMAN (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,525 shares for an estimated $35,044 .

. ROBERT LORNE ABEL (See Remarks) sold 1,225 shares for an estimated $31,837

KENNETH PATRICK LORTON (EVP, CTO & COO, Software) sold 985 shares for an estimated $24,063

$SDGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $SDGR stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

