SAP

New Analyst Forecast: $SAP Given $375.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAP. Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a price target of 375.0 for SAP.

$SAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $375.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $330.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $320.0 on 04/29/2025
  • Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $308.0 on 04/24/2025
$SAP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of $SAP stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

