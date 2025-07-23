New Analyst Forecast: $SAP Given $375.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAP. Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a price target of 375.0 for SAP.
$SAP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $375.0 on 07/23/2025
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $330.0 on 05/23/2025
- Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $320.0 on 04/29/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $308.0 on 04/24/2025
$SAP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SAP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
$SAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of $SAP stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,875,567 shares (+153.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,114,117,205
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,925,065 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $785,204,448
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,300,711 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $395,546,215
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,283,910 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,652,800
- FMR LLC added 863,742 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $231,862,902
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 814,560 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $218,660,486
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 457,245 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,742,847
