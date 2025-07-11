New Analyst Forecast: $SANM Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SANM. Ruplu Bhattacharya from B of A Securities set a price target of 120.0 for SANM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SANM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SANM forecast page.

$SANM Insider Trading Activity

$SANM insiders have traded $SANM stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SANM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE A DELANEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,712 shares for an estimated $1,819,089 .

. CHARLIE MASON (EVP & Global Sales) sold 12,717 shares for an estimated $1,067,083

MARIO M ROSATI sold 11,391 shares for an estimated $979,831

ALAN MCWILLIAMS REID (EVP, Global Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,002 shares for an estimated $878,049 .

. VISHNU VENKATESH (See Remarks) sold 3,196 shares for an estimated $257,949

SUSAN A JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,120 shares for an estimated $93,953 .

. DAVID V III HEDLEY sold 302 shares for an estimated $22,785

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SANM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $SANM stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.