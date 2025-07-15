New Analyst Forecast: $SAM Given $230.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAM. Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a price target of 230.0 for SAM.

$SAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $230.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Nadine Sarwat from Bernstein set a target price of $230.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Bonnie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $187.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $279.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Sean King from UBS set a target price of $279.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $230.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Bill Kirk from Roth MKM set a target price of $349.0 on 02/26/2025

$SAM Insider Trading Activity

$SAM insiders have traded $SAM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEAN MICHEL VALETTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $799,575.

$SAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $SAM stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

